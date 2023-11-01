A cordon was put in place around a petrol station because of a fire at a nearby business.

Seven crews were called to a fire in Main Road, Tallington in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, November 1).

There was a fire in one of the 158 Performance units which is next to the Jet petrol station at Tallington Services.

A unit was on fire

158 Performance is a power sports dealer which sells watercrafts and on and off-road vehicles.

It has a showroom at the Tallington Services site as well as workshops.

The blaze was extinguished by about 7am and one crew remained at the site for another hour.

The area of the fire at Tallington

The unit was damaged by fire and smoke.

Police put a cordon in place on the A1175 and closed the road in both directions from Mill Lane to Barholm Road. It is now open.

Rail services on the East Coast Mainline through Tallington were unaffected.

The fire affected a business in Tallington

A fire investigation will take place this afternoon.