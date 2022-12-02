Home   News   Article

A1 closed between Stamford and Colsterworth after lorry fire

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Published: 08:45, 02 December 2022
 | Updated: 10:24, 02 December 2022

The A1 northbound has closed from Stamford to Colsterworth due to a lorry on fire.

Emergency services have closed the northbound stretch from the Empingham Road (A606) junction at Stamford up to the A151 at Colsterworth.

Three fire crews including Stamford, Corby Glen and Grantham attended. They wore breathing gear and used hoses to put out the fire.

The A1 is closed northbound
Traffic is heavy and queuing through Stamford due to the closure.

Photos of the lorry fire.

It is not yet clear when the road will reopen.

