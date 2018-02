Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at Colsterworth where 200 tonnes of compost are well alight.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Bourne have attended the blaze at Honey Pot Lane. People living nearby are being advised to keep doors and windows closed.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently using one hose reel to extinguish the fire, being assisted with heavy machinery to move the compost.”