Fire crews attended a crash involving an overturned car yesterday (Thursday) on the A1.

Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews were called to the crash involving one car on the A1 southbound Easton turn-off at Colsterworth at 4.58pm.

Crews righted the car by hand and moved it over to the grass.

Overturned car on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography (61527404)

They also used an absorbent to clean up a leak.