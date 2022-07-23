More news, no ads

Fire crews attended a woods on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Stamford attended a woods on fire on Bourne Road, Colsterworth, this afternoon.

At 4.26pm today (Saturday), fire services were called to the incident on Bourne Road, where a wooded area was on fire.

Emergency services were sent to the scene. (1888557)

A fire spokesperson said that "substantial undergrowth" was "well alight".

The crews used six hose reels, six beaters and two extended hose reels to tackle the blaze.