Fire crews called out to fire and false alarms

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a fire and two false alarms over the weekend.

A crew from Bourne extinguished a small fire in a wood off Wood Lane, Thurlby on Saturday (December 9) which occurred around 1.30pm. On the same day around 9.30am, crews from Deeping Fire station attended report of a car fire following an accident in Deeping Road, Baston.

But it turned out steam from the engine was mistaken for smoke.

At 8.30am on the same day firefighters were called out to a chimney fire on Main Road, Tallington.

However, excess steam from the boiler flue near the chimney was mistaken for smoke.