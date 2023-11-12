Two fire crews rescued a person from a vehicle following a crash.

The incident took place at 10.10pm last night (Saturday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue news

Firefighters from Market Deeping and Bourne stations attended the scene at Outgang Road, Baston.

“They used personnel power and small tools to release one casualty from the vehicle and carried out casualty care,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read.