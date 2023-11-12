Market Deeping and Bourne fire crews rescue person from vehicle following Baston crash
Published: 09:04, 12 November 2023
Two fire crews rescued a person from a vehicle following a crash.
The incident took place at 10.10pm last night (Saturday).
Firefighters from Market Deeping and Bourne stations attended the scene at Outgang Road, Baston.
“They used personnel power and small tools to release one casualty from the vehicle and carried out casualty care,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement read.