Damaged council homes are still awaiting repairs eight months after a fire - despite a promise that work would be done.

Eight vehicles caught alight in the early hours of July 22 last year on Edward Road in Stamford.

The fire caused significant damage to a number of properties, which still have cracked windows and melted guttering.

The vehicles on fire in Edward Road, Stamford. Photo: supplied

On January 27, South Kesteven District Council told the Mercury ‘it will soon be contacting tenants to advise them of when the work will take place’ as it ‘can only now go ahead’ due to insurance processes, engaging with a contractor and supply issues.

Since then residents of Edward Road have contacted the Mercury to say nothing has been done and that they have not been contacted.

A spokesperson for the council yesterday (Thursday) said that contractors have been to the site to assess the work required and windows are on order.

The view from the flats in Edward Road, Stamford

They added: “Although we are not yet able to provide an exact timeframe for the work, we will be asking the contractors to make this a priority.

“A housing officer will reach out to residents with an update next week and they will be contacted again when further details are available.

“In the meantime, the windows remain watertight and secure.”

However the council refused to confirm what will be said to residents or what has been done since the authority issued the last statement two months ago.

They were also did not provide an estimated time frame for repairs when asked.

A resident of Edward Road, who asked not to be named, said it is ‘unacceptable’ work has not been done.

Their flat has broken windows and buckled frames, which they taped over themselves in a bid to keep warm throughout the winter.

However, this has not been efficient and has left the resident with an expensive heating bill which was already higher due to the rising prices.

“It is really unpleasant,” they said.

“The government is telling you to save energy wherever possible but it is not possible to do that. We are trying to keep warm.”

The resident was also ‘left considerably out of pocket’ after their car and belongings were destroyed in the blaze,

Some initial repairs were carried out at the time to make the properties safe.

While they said one reply was received from the council’s chief executive Karen Bradford saying she was ‘concerned to learn’ about the state of the property, it has not led to work being done.

At the time of the fire police investigators were unable to determine the cause of it.