Preschool children have been treated to a new swing set after some of their play equipment was damaged by fire.

Eleven months ago a garden bonfire spread out of control and caused damage to The Mulberry Bush building in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The children had to be evacuated and the nursery was closed for a day while staff assessed the damage and made the building safe.

Children try out the new equipment with nursery manager Gina Jones (right), deputy manager Emily Greenfield (left) and staff from Cummins Generator Technologies

Some of their outdoor play equipment was ruined but on Friday last week it was replaced thanks to a donation from Cummins Generator Technologies. It was coordinated by employee Louis Macartney, whose son attends The Mulberry Bush.

Nursery manager Gina Jones said: “We were thrilled when one of our daddies informed us that we had been chosen to receive a donation.

“The children eagerly watched through the windows as the Cummins team constructed it for them and they couldn't wait to try it out.

“We have no doubt that this is going to provide hours of fun for the children and are so grateful to the staff of Cummins for their generosity.”