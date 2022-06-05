A nursery has celebrated he jubilee despite having to scale back plans after a fire.

The Mulberry Bush in Stamford had their original plans for a street party scaled back due to a fire in May.

The front playground is not being used due to ongoing soot and ash coming from the neighbouring burnt trees.

Pupils at Mulberry Bush have had many jubilee activities over the week

However, this didn’t deter the nursery from having a little afternoon tea indoors at the end of last week, wearing homemade crowns.

There were jubilee cakes and their own ‘platinum’ pudding and pupils also enjoyed a week of ‘royal’ activities and stories.