Fire at Mulberry Bush nursery in Stamford doesn't stop Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Published: 06:00, 05 June 2022
A nursery has celebrated he jubilee despite having to scale back plans after a fire.
The Mulberry Bush in Stamford had their original plans for a street party scaled back due to a fire in May.
The front playground is not being used due to ongoing soot and ash coming from the neighbouring burnt trees.
However, this didn’t deter the nursery from having a little afternoon tea indoors at the end of last week, wearing homemade crowns.
There were jubilee cakes and their own ‘platinum’ pudding and pupils also enjoyed a week of ‘royal’ activities and stories.