Visitors to a sports centre were met by dramatic scenes on Monday.

Two fire engines and their crews were involved in the operation, with one firefighter climbing high onto the roof of a school swimming pool before hosing across the top of the building.

Fortunately the spectacle was just a training exercise for the town's firefighters at the Stamford Endowed Schools facilities off Conduit Road.

Training included setting up and using the hoses

The school - with pupils currently on summer holiday - was an ideal place for the 11 firefighters to hone their skills and put to use the equipment they carry on the two fire engines based at the fire station on the corner of New Cross Road.

Crew manager David Vines, who organised the training exercise, said it was important for their new recruits to be able to have hands-on experience, and for established members of the team to refresh their knowledge.

"Another purpose of this particular exercise was to make sure we could take a water supply from the hydrant in Conduit Road around the school grounds to where it might be needed."

Stamford firefighters at the school sports centre

Stamford firefighters are volunteers who are called out from their workplaces or homes to respond to 999 calls. Much of their training is carried out during evenings, when most have finished work for the day.

David added: "We're very grateful to Barry Hancock, the school facilities manager, for letting us use the site for this sort of training.

"We are always on the lookout for places that we can come to for exercises and so encourage anyone with premises that might provide different challenges for us to get in touch."

People can do this by emailing David.Vines@lincoln.fire-uk.org

Stamford firefighters are holding a charity car wash on Saturday, September 11, from 9am to 4pm.

The family-oriented event will see the firefighters cleaning and drying cars and vans in return for donations.

The money will be split between The Fire Fighters Charity and the British Heart Foundation.

The Fire Fighters Charity provides mental and physical support for firefighters, who might need help because of their exposure to traumatic fires, road accidents and other incidents and tragedies.

Its income had dropped by about 50 per cent as a result of the covid pandemic but it has managed to continue to look after people throughout.

A crew member uses a hose on the roof of the swimming pool

Setting up the 9m ladder against the sports hall

Two jets of water were in use during the training

The firefighters need different types of buildings and environments in which to train

One of Stamford's two fire engines

Stamford Endowed Schools allowed the crews to carry out training at the sports centre

The firefighters are volunteers who are often called from their place of work or homes to deal with emergencies

Preparing the ladder to access the sports hall roof

The 13.5m ladder was used to access the swimming pool roof