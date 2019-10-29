Home   News   Article

Firefighters from Stamford, Market Deeping and Grantham were called to Sutherland Way in Stamford to put out a house fire

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:13, 29 October 2019
 | Updated: 09:14, 29 October 2019

Crews from three fire stations were called to a home in Stamford, after an electric oven caught fire.

The Stamford, Market Deeping and Grantham firefighters were called to Sutherland Way at 1.51pm on Monday (October 28).

They reported that the cause of the fire was a grease build up and that damage was limited to the cooker and oven tray.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended a house fire
