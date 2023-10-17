A doctors’ surgery was temporarily closed after fire alarms sounded.

Firefighters were called to Market Cross Surgery in Bourne Road, Corby Glen on Friday morning (October 13).

Patients were informed on social media that the surgery was closed due to a ‘fire incident’, followed by a second post shortly after which said the surgery was reopening.

Fire crews were called to the false alarm. Picture: Stock image

The fire alarms had gone off because of a faulty detector head.

A crew attended but no action was taken as it was a false alarm.