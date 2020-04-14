Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs have spoken out against a campaign to thank the NHS using sky lanterns.

The paper balloons, which are used across the world to mark special occasions and as tributes, pose a fire risk as well as dangers to wildlife though ingestion or entanglement.

Sky lanterns are banned across much of the country

Because of those dangers, the lanterns have been banned by several councils across the country.

It warning comes after some encouraged people to light sky lanterns in a show of solidarity for NHS workers as part of the weekly ‘Clap for our Carers’.

Matt King, Integrated Risk Manager, said: “Lanterns are a fire hazard, pose a risk to livestock, agriculture, thatched properties and hazardous material sites.”

“All emergency services are currently under incre­ased pressure due to Covid-19. We believe the suggestion that people should set off highly flammable lanterns should be highly discouraged and we are asking the public to look for alternative ways to show their support for our fantastic NHS colleagues."

Please do not use sky lanterns to show your support for the NHS. They are a fire hazard. Please find an alternative.

National Fire Chiefs Council's (NFCC) chairman Roy Wilsher described the campaign, run by lantern company Night Sky Lanterns, as "misguided".

He said: “While I fully understand people wanting to show their support to the NHS, I would encourage people to find a different way to do this.

“We do not advocate the use of sky lanterns and we do not believe they should be used under any circumstances.

“All emergency services are currently under unprecedented pressure due to Covid-19, and I am concerned this type of activity could not only put additional pressure on the fire service, but further strain on the NHS.

“If a sky lantern causes a fire, it could see firefighters spending valuable time dealing with what could be a complex and large-scale incident; time which could be spent supporting vulnerable people in the community, as part of the fire services response to Covid-19.”

