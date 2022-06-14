Children from The Mulberry Bush Nursery in Stamford thank the firefighters who saved their building from a blaze
Published: 16:57, 14 June 2022
Preschool children have thanked the firefighters who saved their nursery from a nearby blaze.
Crew members David Vines and Stephen Bland visited the Mulberry Bush Nursery and St Augustine’s Primary School in Kesteven Road, Stamford this morning (Tuesday).
Just four weeks earlier they had saved the nursery building from serious damage when a bonfire at the neighbouring Today’s Express shop spread out of control.