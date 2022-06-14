Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Children from The Mulberry Bush Nursery in Stamford thank the firefighters who saved their building from a blaze

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:57, 14 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Preschool children have thanked the firefighters who saved their nursery from a nearby blaze.

Crew members David Vines and Stephen Bland visited the Mulberry Bush Nursery and St Augustine’s Primary School in Kesteven Road, Stamford this morning (Tuesday).

Just four weeks earlier they had saved the nursery building from serious damage when a bonfire at the neighbouring Today’s Express shop spread out of control.

Fire Stamford Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE