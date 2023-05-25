Police are investigating a fire believed to be arson.

Firefighters were called to the Recreation Ground in Stamford on Friday night (May 19).

About 1m sq of fencing near the skatepark was on fire.

Police news

After examining the scene the crew believed it was caused deliberately and referred the incident to the police.

Sgt Emma Crisp of Lincolnshire Police said that an investigation has been launched and it is believed teenagers are responsible, who police are trying to ‘track down’.

Sgt Crisp added how the Recreation Ground is a really good space in the town so it is disappointing to see the damage.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.