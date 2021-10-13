Police firearms officers were dispatched to Stamford High Street following a report of a man carrying a weapon.

The offender was spotted in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 12) by CCTV camera operators based in Grantham.

When firearms police arrived they found a man carrying a pellet gun.

Police arrested a man

He was arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm.

Inspector Gary Stewart of Stamford, Bourne and Deepings police said: "Having to bring in firearms response is a serious issue for us and for the public.

"I urge people not to carry anything that could be used as, or perceived to be, a weapon in a public place.

"Fortunately the CCTV operators for South Kesteven District Council are extremely helpful in monitoring our streets and town centres effectively, and in working with us to respond to and detect potential crimes."