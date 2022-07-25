Boiling hot weather and a bout of covid have tried to hamper a keen cyclist’s attempts to support a cancer charity.

But despite these setbacks, Martin Candish is looking forward to completing a 130-mile ride from Leamington Spa in Warwickshire to Tunbridge Wells in Kent on Wednesday (July 27).

Martin, 48, who lives in Fife Close, Stamford, works for Logistics UK - formerly the Freight Transport Association - advising operators on the rules of the road.

Martin Candish is preparing to ride for Macmillan Cancer Support

He is in the trade association’s team of five who will set off from its offices in Leamington Spa at 5.30pm on Wednesday, and arrive at its headquarters at 9am the next morning. During the night they will pass through London and over Tower Bridge.

“The training has been tough,” said Martin, who is also a Stamford firefighter.

“We had a practice run in the hot weather and struggled to get extra drinks anywhere. We ended up asking a couple washing their car, who not only refilled our water bottles but also brought out drinks with ice.”

From left, Martin Candish, Mark Jones, Ian Wright and Craig Foulkes, who are cycling 130 miles for Macmillan

For Martin, key to covering the distance is practice - and building up resilience in a certain part of his anatomy.

“Saddle soreness is an issue,” he said. “Getting used to being on the bike for hours at a time has been the worst bit, although I also struggled on my first training ride and couldn’t work out why I felt so bad - until I tested positive for covid soon afterwards!”

Martin will ride with colleagues Ian Wright, Mark Jones, Craig Foulkes and Ian Dunn, straight after Logistics UK staff complete a 9am to 5.30pm static bike relay. The entire challenge will last 24 hours highlighting that the logistics industry operates non-stop, day and night.

Martin relaxes on the lawn after his first practice ride - it turned out he had covid at the time

Martin Candish on the static bike, with, left to right, Craig Foulkes, Ian Wright and Mark Jones

Marshalls vehicle hire is providing a van, which will be used to support the team while they are on the road, and Macmillan Cancer Support was selected because it is Logistics UK’s chosen charity for the year.