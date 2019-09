A fire engine and ambulance attended an alarm that went off close to North Street, Stamford.

The emergency services were called at just before 6pm today (Wednesday, September 18) when an alarm sounded at the Browne's Hospital flats.

There was no fire at the accommodation and the firefighters left the scene at about 6pm.

The ambulance and fire engine which responded to the alarm in North Street

To read more news from this area, click here.