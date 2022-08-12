Firefighters are tackling a field fire in Collyweston which has shut a nearby road and is causing traffic congestion.

The fire broke out in a the field at The Drove at 2.15pm. The road is currently closed.

Six fire appliances are on the scene together with police.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said:"The fire was reported to Fire Control at around 2.15pm today as a fire in a hedgerow, but on arrival crews found the flames had spread to the adjoining field.

"There are currently six appliances at the scene using an extended hose reel jets and beaters to get the flames under control.

"There may be some congestion on the A47 whilst we are at the scene, so please can motorists be patient or use an alternative route if they are able to do so."