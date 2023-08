People can have their car cleaned by firefighters this Saturday (August 12).

From 9am to 2pm Stamford’s crew members will be washing cars and vans at Stamford Fire Station in New Cross Road.

In return, drivers are asked to make a donation to The Fire Fighters Charity and The Royal British Legion.

Firefighters at a previous car wash in Stamford

Last year they washed more than 100 cars and raised £2,200.