Firefighters from Stamford could be seen at a community building earlier this week.

The crews carried out a training exercise at Christ Church in Green Lane, a popular venue for clubs and groups to meet each week.

Crew manager David Vines said Monday's exercise provided training on the use of breathing apparatus, which allows firefighters to enter smoke-filled buildings to check for and rescue casualties.

Firefighters training at Christ Church in Stamford. Photo: David Vines

Last night (Thursday, April 14) Stamford firefighters were called to support colleagues in Grantham after numerous hedges set alight.

They have also warned people about the potential dangers of having a bonfire after a garden caught alight in Stamford.