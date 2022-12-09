Firefighters could be seen at a Stamford business last week.

The Stamford fire crews carried out a training exercise at Cummins in Ryhall Road.

Crew manager David Vines said the exercise provided training on the use of breathing apparatus, which allows firefighters to enter smoke-filled buildings to check for and rescue casualties.

Stamford firefighters hold an exercise at the former Cummins site

'Live casualties' were also used so that firefighters could practice using thermal imaging cameras.

David, who thanked Cummins for letting them use the space, added: "It was held for all crews at Stamford Fire Station with both appliances in attendance and helped us maintain our knowledge and skill sets."