A house in Stamford was struck by lightning during yesterday's storm.

The strike caused the chimney to collapse on the new property in Cecil Square, off Kettering Road.

Firefighters from Stamford attended and cordoned off the house because of the collapse.

A reported smell of burning inside the property was also investigated, but turned out to be coming from a nearby barbecue.

