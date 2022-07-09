Home   News   Article

Stamford firefighters called to Tinwell Road in Stamford and caravan in Tallington

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:16, 09 July 2022
 | Updated: 17:16, 09 July 2022

Firefighters were called away from an engagement at a school fete to put out two fires.

The crew from Stamford were due at St George's Primary School in Kesteven Road this afternoon (Saturday, July 9).

But when an emergency call came in they first went to put out a fire at a house in Tinwell Road, Stamford, then were called to a caravan in Tallington.

A fire broke out in Tinwell Road, Stamford
The fire engine at Tallington
Two other fire crews attended the emergency call in Tinwell Road. No one was injured in either fire.

