Firefighters put out a fire in a skip close to Stamford Meadows this lunchtime (Sunday, August 2).

The crew from Stamford was called out to Bath Row at about 1pm because the contents of the skip - including cardboard boxes and bin bags of rubbish - was alight.

Lincolnshire Firefighters issued a reminder this weekend for people to take care when extinguishing cigarettes because of the recent hot, dry weather.