A crash on the A1 near Stamford resulted in people being cut from a vehicle by firefighters last night (Saturday, May 8).

The accident, which is believed to have involved two vehicles, happened at about 8.30pm at Carpenter's Lodge.

Firefighters from Stamford used hydraulic equipment to help colleagues from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue to release the casualties, and assisted paramedics with their care.

The extent of their injuries is not known, but an air ambulance is though to have attended the scene.

People also reported part of a tree blocking one lane of the southbound carriageway between Carpenter's Lodge and Wittering.