Women interested in becoming on-call firefighters can attend events in Bourne and Stamford.

A female fire crew will be available to chat with on Saturday (September 24) at Tesco, Cherry Holt Road, Bourne at 10.30am, and at Morrisons, Uffington Road, Stamford at 3pm.

Information for anyone considering becoming an on-call firefighter is available at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr

Emma Fincham is an on-call firefighter based in Stamford

On-call firefighters' pay includes a retainer fee of between £2,383 and £3,177 a year, an hourly rate of between £10.88 and £14.51 and a disturbance allowance of £4.18 per hour for each call-out.