Firefighters will be cleaning cars to raise funds for two good causes.

The charity car wash takes place between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, July 23 at Stamford Fire Station, on the corner of New Cross Road and Radcliffe Road.

Crew-members will accept donations in return for their vehicle cleaning skills, with money going to the Fire Fighters Charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Stamford firefighters at a previous car wash

People are being encouraged to come along to support the event, where they can also speak to firefighters about their work.