Firefighters, police and gas experts were called to a street in Stamford on Friday evening (June 12).

The incident in Tolethorpe Square off Essex Road, Stamford, happened before 8pm and resulted in the emergency services attending.

Nearby residents also reported that the street was evacuated, but this has not yet been confirmed by emergency workers.

Tolethorpe Square Stamford (13742593)

For news about an incident at Stamford Welland Academy, click here.