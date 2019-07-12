Home   News   Article

Firefighters, police and gas crews at Tolethorpe Square, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 23:53, 12 July 2019
 | Updated: 23:54, 12 July 2019

Firefighters, police and gas experts were called to a street in Stamford on Friday evening (June 12).

The incident in Tolethorpe Square off Essex Road, Stamford, happened before 8pm and resulted in the emergency services attending.

Nearby residents also reported that the street was evacuated, but this has not yet been confirmed by emergency workers.

