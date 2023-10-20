A young cat saved by firefighters was ‘all shook up’ after getting stuck up a chimney.

‘Cheeky’ house cat Elvis escaped out of the bathroom window of his home in Holland Road, Stamford on Thursday leaving his owner, Courtney Regis, devastated.

The following day Courtney searched the area and appealed for help on social media to find Elvis, who she assumed would be under a car or hiding in a dry spot due to the wet weather.

Elvis was rescued by firefighters

Deflated and worried, she returned home without black cat Elvis, who is a year-and-a-half old.

“We were really worried as he’s a house cat and has never been outside before.

“We were looking all day,” said Courtney.

Courtney couldn’t help falling in love when she got precious cat Elvis but admits she has to keep a close eye on him as he can be “mischievous”.

“He’s always getting into stuff he shouldn’t be,” she said.

On Saturday as she left the house Courtney, 23, spotted Elvis’ head peeking out the top of the chimney.

She said: “I wasn’t sure if I was seeing things at first.

Courtney Regis and James Durrant

“There were quite a few crows but I didn’t think anything of it.

“I first saw his little ears then he popped his head up.”

Courtney consulted with her partner James Durrant and her mum Kerry and after a bit of a debate they called the fire brigade as it was ‘too much’ for them to reach the stuck cat.

“We were going to try to get him ourselves as we have a ladder but the roof is quite steep and we decided it wasn’t safe,” said Courtney.

“We rang the fire service and they sent someone to assess the situation. Understandably they can’t send the whole crew for a cat.

“After that more crew members were called.”

Contrary to stereotypes, Courtney was told by the firefighters that cat rescues are not something they do often.

Keen to help, a crew member was selected to climb on the roof to coax Elvis, who responds to Elvie, out.

Unsuccessful, they took out the gas fire in the living room to try and reach him before going into the loft to break into the chimney breast with Elvis now stuck 6ft under.

With one firefighter on the roof and another in the loft Elvis was coaxed out.

According to Courtney, the firefighters didn’t seem like cat-lovers and Elvis didn’t change their minds as ‘he wasn’t the most welcoming’ after his ordeal.

Although initially all shook up, Elvis is now back to normal and has been reunited with Courtney’s young rescue cat, Winnie.

Elvis was reunited with Winnie after being rescued by firefighters

“I’m relieved as I wasn’t sure what state we would find him in as it was such awful weather,” said Courtney.

She added: “I’m so grateful to the fire service.”