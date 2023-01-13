Home   News   Article

Stamford firefighters called to Haddon Road to help someone locked in a room

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 08:34, 13 January 2023
 | Updated: 08:35, 13 January 2023

Firefighters were called to a house in the middle of the night after someone became locked in a room.

The crew received an emergency call to Haddon Road in Stamford at 3.35am this morning (Friday, January 13).

They used tools to gain access to the room and release the person locked in.

Firefighters were called to help. Picture: iStock
It is not yet known by the Mercury if they became trapped by accident.

