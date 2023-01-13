Stamford firefighters called to Haddon Road to help someone locked in a room
Published: 08:34, 13 January 2023
| Updated: 08:35, 13 January 2023
Firefighters were called to a house in the middle of the night after someone became locked in a room.
The crew received an emergency call to Haddon Road in Stamford at 3.35am this morning (Friday, January 13).
They used tools to gain access to the room and release the person locked in.
It is not yet known by the Mercury if they became trapped by accident.