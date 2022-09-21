Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bird trapped in River Welland in High Street St Martin's rescued by RSPCA and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:27, 21 September 2022
 | Updated: 12:27, 21 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A trapped bird was saved by firefighters trained in technical rescue.

The RSPCA chirped for the assistance of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at an incident in High Street St Martin's, Stamford yesterday evening (September 20).

With its blue lights on, a technical rescue unit from Spalding flew to the scene.

RSPCA boat journey stock image
RSPCA boat journey stock image


A boat was used to rescue the bird which was stuck in algae in the river.

Animals Fire Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE