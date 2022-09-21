Bird trapped in River Welland in High Street St Martin's rescued by RSPCA and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Published: 12:27, 21 September 2022
| Updated: 12:27, 21 September 2022
A trapped bird was saved by firefighters trained in technical rescue.
The RSPCA chirped for the assistance of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at an incident in High Street St Martin's, Stamford yesterday evening (September 20).
With its blue lights on, a technical rescue unit from Spalding flew to the scene.
A boat was used to rescue the bird which was stuck in algae in the river.