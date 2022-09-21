More news, no ads

A trapped bird was saved by firefighters trained in technical rescue.

The RSPCA chirped for the assistance of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at an incident in High Street St Martin's, Stamford yesterday evening (September 20).

With its blue lights on, a technical rescue unit from Spalding flew to the scene.

RSPCA boat journey stock image



A boat was used to rescue the bird which was stuck in algae in the river.