Stamford firefighters to host charity car wash

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 06:00, 08 July 2023

Firefighters will host a charity car wash next month to raise money for two causes.

Stamford’s crew members will wash cars at the fire station in New Cross Road in exchange for a donation to The Fire Fighters Charity and The Royal British Legion.

It takes place on Saturday, August 12 from 9am until 2pm.

Martin Candish at last year's event
Last year they washed more than 100 cars and raised £2,200 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Fire Fighters Charity.

