Community firefighters were left speechless after hosting a charity car wash, which raised more than £3,500.

The event was held at Stamford Fire Station on the corner of Radcliffe Road and New Cross Road, and saw members of the crew turning on their hoses to help two charities.

Visitors donated £2,000 on the day, Stamford Belvedere's Football club gifted £1,000 and the GoFundMe page bought in more than £500.

Car wash at Stamford Fire Station for The Fire Fighters Charity

The funds raised will be split between The British Heart Foundation and The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports fire and rescue service personnel, whatever their role in the service.

David Vines, a firefighter, said: "We were all speechless - to raise more than £3,500 is amazing.

"We thought we would raise £700, possibly £1,000, so to get that was brilliant.

"Local businesses donated and everyone pulled together."

The Hurdler public house provided a bouncy castle for children and Halfords, Lidl and Domino's in Stamford sponsored the event.

Throughout the day firefighters helped to make more than 200 vehicles shine, while families were able to look inside the fire engine.

David said: "It was hard work but it was all for a good cause.There were different firefighters at different times throughout the day.

"The next day we did have a few aches and pain but it was all worthwhile for two great causes."

On behalf of the fire station, David thanked everyone who donated and helped on the day.