Firefighters have been honing their skills at a training session hosted by a sports centre.

The crews from Stamford Fire Station took two fire engines to Borderville in Ryhall Road, Stamford, where they carried out a breathing apparatus training exercise.

Firefighters use breathing apparatus to enable them to enter smoke-filled buildings to rescue people, or while tackling fires in the open air that are giving off a lot of smoke.

Crew manager David Vines, far left, with Stamford firefighters and Guy Walton (wearing black)

Crew manager David Vines said: “We’re really grateful to Guy Walton from Borderville and his team for allowing us access to the site.

“Training like this is very beneficial for maintaining the high competence of our crews and for the continued development of new firefighters.

“We are continuing to maintain our links with the centre and Stamford AFC for future exercises.”

On-call firefighters receive an annual retainer fee as well as an hourly rate and a ‘disturbance allowance’. They can also receive a pension related to the work.

People wishing to train to join Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue as an on-call firefighter must be aged 18 or over and live or work within five minutes of a fire station.

They must also take a maths and English test.

Could you pass the test?

A standard length of hose is 25 metres. How many lengths of hose would you need to reach 375 metres?

a. 16

b. 15

c. 14

d. 13

An oxygen cylinder carries 2,250 litres of oxygen. This oxygen is used at a rate of 30 litres per minute. How long will it take before the oxygen cylinder has used 450 litres of oxygen?

a. 12 minutes

b. 13 minutes

c. 14 minutes

d. 15 minutes

Read the information below and answer the questions below:

Physiology of breathing

Elementary physiology of the respiration system

If respiration ceases either from an insufficiency of Oxygen in the atmosphere or from some physical

cause, which makes breathing impossible, then life cannot be maintained. It is, therefore, necessary

to know the composition of the atmosphere and the process of respiration itself. Oxygen may be

regarded as the most important of all foods, for all the energy of the body; warmth and life itself is

dependent on the oxidation of foodstuffs in the body tissues.

When at rest, the body requirements are comparatively low, and air is drawn into and out of the

lungs by breathing movements at a rate of 16 to 18 times per minute. When more energy is exerted

either through work or nervous excitement, the breathing rate is increased and may be as much as

30 times per minute or even more. At rest, about half a litre of air is normally inhaled at each breath

and about the same quantity is exhaled. This amount is known as tidal air.

By taking a very deep breath, a further 2 litres, known as the inspiratory reserve volume, may be

taken in, making a total of about 2.5 litres in all. On subsequent very deep exhalation, this may be

increased by a further 1.5 litres, called the expiratory reserve volume and the total exhalation is 4

litres. The total amount thus exhaled is known as the vital capacity and varies with different people.

This variation in lung capacity is the reason for variation in the demands on Breathing Apparatus for

different wearers doing the same work.

Composition of Air

Normal atmosphere, or air, which is drawn into the lungs, consists of three principal gases in the

following proportion of volume: Nitrogen 79.04%, Oxygen 20.93% and Carbon Dioxide 0.03%. These

three gases are readily separated. They are not combined with each other. Whenever air is inhaled,

therefore, Nitrogen, Oxygen and traces of Carbon Dioxide are drawn into the body in these

proportions. Nitrogen, this takes no active part in respiration, being merely an inert gas that passes

in and out of the body practically unchanged. Carbon Dioxide, whilst this gas has a valuable function

as a respiratory stimulant, it is actually produced by the process of respiration in greater quantities

than is supplied by the atmosphere. Oxygen, this is the gas the body requires from the atmosphere

to survive.

According to the article, which of the following statements is false?

a. Approximately half a litre of air is inhaled and exhaled at each breath when a person is at

rest.

b. Nitrogen passes in and out the body practically unchanged.

c. Nitrogen is a respiratory stimulant.

d. When air is inhaled nitrogen, carbon dioxide and oxygen are not combined with each other.

According to the article, which of the following statements is true?

a. Life can be maintained if respiration ceases from insufficient oxygen.

b. When air is drawn into the body, the three principal gases are readily separated.

c. Normal atmosphere contains more oxygen than nitrogen

d. When at rest, approximately one litre of air is normally inhaled.

