Firefighters from Stamford visit The Ark Nursery

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 08 August 2022

A crew from Stamford Fire Station visited The Ark Nursery in the town’s Foundry Road to show children what firefighters do.

During the visit organised by Charlotte Mayne, children got to see inside the fire engine and play with a hose.

Their topic at The Ark is ‘people who help us’, which looks at the roles of people in the community, such as firefighters, police and doctors.

Steve Bland helps children fire the hose
Nursery nurse Georgia Howard with children in the cab of the fire engine
David Vines, Steve Bland and Kane Warman with children and staff from The Ark Nursery in Foundry Road
David Vines, Steve Bland and Kane Warman with children and staff from The Ark Nursery in Foundry Road

