Firefighters from Stamford have been busy telling children about their charity car wash taking place on Saturday (September 11).

Crew manager David Vines and his team took a fire engine to the Acorn Childcare Centre, next to Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford.

Youngsters had a tour of the fire engine and several wanted to sit in the driver’s seat. They also got to do one of their favourite activities - playing with plenty of water.

Youngsters had a go in the driving seat

Lorna Hodgett, Acorn Childcare Centre manager, said: “We had such a fun time with the crew from Stamford Fire Station. The children loved the experience, especially those who got wet from the water play!

“We hope the fire station raises lots of money for The Fire Fighters’ Charity through their car wash.”

People can bring vehicles to be cleaned at the fire station on the corner of New Cross Road and Radcliffe Road from 9am to 4pm.

A tour of the fire engine

To donate directly to their fundraising visit their donations page.

A thumbs up from this little firefighter