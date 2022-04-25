Crews attend fires in Emlyns Street, Stamford and Barnack
Published: 12:39, 25 April 2022
| Updated: 12:40, 25 April 2022
'Carelessly discarded smoking materials' resulted in a call to the emergency services.
Crews were called to Emlyns Street in Stamford yesterday morning (April 24) after reports of a shed fire.
It caused severe damage to a shed wall, an adjoining fence panel and waste wood.
The fire service says it was "caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials."
Crews from Stamford were also called to a property in Barnack after a bonfire got out of control yesterday.