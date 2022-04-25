Home   News   Article

Crews attend fires in Emlyns Street, Stamford and Barnack

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:39, 25 April 2022
 | Updated: 12:40, 25 April 2022

'Carelessly discarded smoking materials' resulted in a call to the emergency services.

Crews were called to Emlyns Street in Stamford yesterday morning (April 24) after reports of a shed fire.

It caused severe damage to a shed wall, an adjoining fence panel and waste wood.

Stamford firefighters extinguish a blaze in Barnack
The fire service says it was "caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials."

Crews from Stamford were also called to a property in Barnack after a bonfire got out of control yesterday.

