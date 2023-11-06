Thousands of people watched fireworks light up the Stamford sky.

Stamford Kiwanis, a charity that supports local good causes, held a display at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane on Saturday (November 4) which was attended by a few thousand people.

The rain stopped just in time for people to watch the 20-minute display.

The Stamford Kiwanis at the firework event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Steve Marsh, an organiser, said: “It was good family fun and people enjoyed themselves.

“We heard lots of oohs and aahs at the fireworks.”

Children's entertainment, refreshments and mulled wine proved popular among those there to enjoy the display.

Families enjoyed the fireworks. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was also a fire dancer who set the mood ahead of the display.

Money is still being counted from the event, which saw less people attend than previously due to the damp weather.

Steve says the bonfire night has ‘good years and bad years for attendance and this year was ok’.

Fireworks lit up the sky in Stamford

There were stalls at the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The display begins

Families were excited as they walked to the event at Stamford Welland Academy

The Stamford firework night

The pallets used for the bonfire

