A fire breather got a village’s bonfire night event off to a glowing start.

Crowds gathered for Whissendine’s annual fireworks night on Friday (November 3) at the village sports club in Melton Road.

The evening started with a daring display from a fire breather before fireworks lit up the night sky.

Families enjoyed the Whissendine Bonfire Night. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chris Booth, organiser, said: “The atmosphere was absolutely electric.

“It is a community event which has been held for the past 15 years, except for covid, and people really look forward to it.”

It is the first year since 2019 the event has been held in its traditional format. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, and last year the event did not include a bonfire.

The bonfire is lit. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Almost 600 tickets were sold, which Chris describes as a ‘significant achievement for such a small village’.

There was a barbecue and cake stall as well as a licensed bar and glow sticks on sale.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback,” said Chris.

“The event will keep going as long as we can.”

Organisers of the Whissendine Bonfire Night Till Hoermann, Chris Booth, John Wohglemuth and Giles Farmer. Photo: Chris Lowndes

While money is still being counted it is estimated more than £2,500 was raised which will go to Whissendine Primary School.