An annual fireworks display organised by Stamford Kiwanis to mark Bonfire Night has been cancelled by the group to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Members felt maintaining social distancing and adhering to the 'rule of six' meant the event could not be run safely.

David Epps, president of Stamford Kiwanis, said “We know that many families look forward to our spectacular bonfire each year and so we are really sad that it will not be possible to hold the event safely this year."