A fireworks event which has been running for more than 40 years and has raised thousands for charity is in danger of being cancelled.

The event has always been run on the Manning Road Playing Fields in Bourne but now because 121 new homes are being built there, it will have to move to a new location.

Bourne Round Table, which for the last 10 years has run the event in collaboration with Bourne Abbey Primary Academy’s PTFA, is desperately searching for a new venue.

The fireworks event in Bourne attracts a big crowd

“We need to find a new site that is big enough and accessible enough or the event will not go ahead,” said Kevin Gutteridge, a member of the Round Table.

The event in 2022 was sold out, attracting about 3,500 people to enjoy a fantastic fireworks display set to music, as well as a bar, food and children’s rides. Last year’s event alone raised £10,000, which is shared between the PTFA to benefit the school and the Round Table, which together with the money it raises from its annual beer festival, makes donations to local good causes. Bourne Dimension Skatepark received a significant amount.

“It would be such a loss to the community if it was to stop,” Kevin added. “There are people who came as children who are now bringing their children to it.

“Thousands of people go every year, travelling from outside the area. It is a much-loved event in the town calendar, as well as supporting lots of good causes.”

The Wellhead, the Recreation Ground, Abbey Lawns, Whitbread Meadow, Bourne Academy and fields surrounding the town have all had to be ruled out for safety reasons, and due to size.

A suitable site needs to be at least three acres and ideally accessible on foot from the town centre.

The Round Table is asking anyone able to offer land, or suggest the contact details of someone who could support the event, to call07904343514 or email: info@bournefestival.com