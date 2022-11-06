Thousands of people attended fireworks displays in Stamford, Bourne and Oakham last night (Saturday, November 5).

In Stamford, the Kiwanis hosted an event at Stamford Welland Academy, while Blackstones Sports and Social Club hosted one in Lincoln Road.

Over in Oakham, the Lions Club of Rutland hosted a popular event at the Rutland Showground.

In Bourne, Bourne Round Table and Bourne Abbey Primary Academy's PTFA hosted an event at the Manning Road Playing Fields, which was described as a "bumper year" with up to 5,000 people attending.

The lighting of the bonfire and a children's display kicked off the event and there were plenty of food stands with people queuing to enjoy fish and chips, pizza, burgers or even fajitas. Bourne Round Table also hosted a beer tent and Oasis tribute band Morning Glory also performed.

Organisers said afterwards it had been a "fantastic event".

The Bourne Town Fireworks display 2022

Baston's fireworks event will happen tonight (Sunday, November 6) but only a limited number of tickets are left and must be bought from the village shop beforehand.