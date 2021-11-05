Home   News   Article

Fireworks displays for bonfire night in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings

By Chloe Butler
Published: 09:00, 05 November 2021

Fireworks displays are planned this year, giving people the chance to ‘ooh and ‘aah’ across the area.

Stamford Kiwanis will hold a large bonfire and fireworks display at Stamford Welland Academy off Green Lane tomorrow (Saturday). Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks after.

Pay on the gate in cash or by card - adults £6 and children aged two to 15 are £3. There will be food stands and free parking.

