A town business is backing a petition to broaden a free milk scheme for nursery children.

Uppingham-based digital agency Quibble is supporting the petition which aims to change legislation around the Nursery Milk Scheme.

Under the scheme, under 5s attending a childcare establishment for two hours or more each day are entitled to a free 189ml portion of milk, funded by the UK government.

Quibble is backing the petition started by a vegan couple from Peterborough

However, this does not make allowances for children with allergies, intolerances or alternative diet choices.

Anna Morrish, the founder and managing director of Quibble, said: “At Quibble, we have team members who are vegan, along with their children, including one child who is allergic to dairy.

“Further to this, we work with a charity which is campaigning to educate schools on allergies.”

Nursery children are entitled to free milk, but it does not include those with alternative diets, allergies or intolerances

Peterborough couple Sylwia and David Lysakowska-Lombari, who follow a vegan diet, began the petition after discovering their daughter would have no alternative option.

Sylwia said: “We started the petition not just for those that follow alternative diets, but also for those whose children suffer from incredibly severe allergies - a few of which we know personally.”