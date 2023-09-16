Uppingham digital agency Quibble backs Peterborough vegan couple’s nursery milk petition
A town business is backing a petition to broaden a free milk scheme for nursery children.
Uppingham-based digital agency Quibble is supporting the petition which aims to change legislation around the Nursery Milk Scheme.
Under the scheme, under 5s attending a childcare establishment for two hours or more each day are entitled to a free 189ml portion of milk, funded by the UK government.
However, this does not make allowances for children with allergies, intolerances or alternative diet choices.
Anna Morrish, the founder and managing director of Quibble, said: “At Quibble, we have team members who are vegan, along with their children, including one child who is allergic to dairy.
“Further to this, we work with a charity which is campaigning to educate schools on allergies.”
Peterborough couple Sylwia and David Lysakowska-Lombari, who follow a vegan diet, began the petition after discovering their daughter would have no alternative option.
Sylwia said: “We started the petition not just for those that follow alternative diets, but also for those whose children suffer from incredibly severe allergies - a few of which we know personally.”