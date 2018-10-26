Firm sets up community fund for Easton-on-the-Hill

Staff and volunteers from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply have set up a community fund to help residents in the village of Easton-on-the-Hill where the firm is based.

On Friday last week, in the grounds of Easton House, staff planted trees and shrubbery to have a positive impact on local wildlife, offset some of the carbon emissions from commuting traffic, and make the area more pleasant for walkers and local residents. There are also resting benches in a spot to admire Stamford in the distance.

Maggie Long and CEO Malcolm Harrison. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Malcolm Harrison, group CEO of CIPS, said: “ It is essential as a responsible business to understand our impact on our local environment, and any positive actions we can

take.

“The Community Fund helps the local community, it also encourages our staff to be mindful of our actions as a business, and also their personal actions in producing waste for example.

“We must all offset our activities as much as possible and do something to protect and enhance wildlife and the lives of our neighbours.”

Tim Nicol, on behalf of the Friends of the Church at Easton-on-the-Hill said, “CIPS is our corporate neighbour, and I think the village appreciates projects like this which provide new shared village amenities.

“Together with CIPS, support for other village projects like our newly-opened and nearby Peace Garden and Labyrinth, which is becoming a popular destination for walkers, visitors, and CIPS staff as well as villagers.”