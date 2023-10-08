A recruitment company which specialises in the fresh produce sector won an industry award.

MorePeople won team of the year at the FPC Fresh Awards in London.

Ten members of staff from the company, based in Cherryholt Road, Stamford, attended the ceremony.

Chief executive officer Andrew Fitzmaurice said: “To win team of the year is an incredible feeling. It’s an even sweeter feeling knowing that it’s an award chosen by a panel of industry experts.

“We’re rightly proud of our team and the massive strides forward we have made over the past year, but given the quality of the entrants in this category, we really weren’t expecting to win. We couldn’t win these awards without a great team who are all committed to what they do.”

Managing director Richard Hanwell said: “It’s amazing for the team as they deserve all the accolades. Culture is born out of teamwork and collaboration and they have demonstrated this endlessly throughout the last 12 months and beyond.”

The FPC Fresh Awards celebrate companies in the fresh produce sector. The judges said: “The team’s dedication to building industry relationships and fostering a supportive work environment so everyone can succeed is truly deserving of this award.”