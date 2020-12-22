Home   News   Article

Developers for St Martin's Park in Stamford are chosen

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 08:00, 22 December 2020

Developers have been chosen for St Martin's Park, the former Cummins site in Stamford.

Leicester-based Morris Homes and Warwickshire-based Inspired Villages will turn the site off Barnack Road, owned by South Kesteven District Council and Burghley, into homes and businesses.

Last week it was announced a planning application for the 14.7-hectare site had been submitted.This followed a public consultation during May and June through which people could submit feedback on the scheme, which includes a retirement village.

