Stamford-based care at home agency helps with 'slips, trips and falls'
A Stamford-based care-at-home agency staged a first aid event to help elderly people cope with slips, trips and falls.
The event at Stamford United Reform Church was given by Red Cross Educator Nigel Wildman (pictured in red). It was attended by staff from Wright Care at Home, along with several elderly Stamford residents.
The community event last week was thought of by director Sammy Wright who wanted the company, which supports independent living, to host such an event for its customers and other elderly who would benefit from knowing what to do should they stumble.
The event also included a bake sale to raise money for the Red Cross.
